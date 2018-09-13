Overview of Dr. Marc Hamburg, MD

Dr. Marc Hamburg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from KING'S DAUGHTERS' HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Community Hospital and Franciscan Health Dyer.



Dr. Hamburg works at Aclfamily Wellness Center in Munster, IN with other offices in Dyer, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.