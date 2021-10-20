Overview of Dr. Marc Hammerman, MD

Dr. Marc Hammerman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Hammerman works at Premier Diagnostic Centers LLC in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.