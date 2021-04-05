Dr. Marc Harvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Harvey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Harvey, MD
Dr. Marc Harvey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Osteopenia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harvey's Office Locations
- 1 1 Dakota Dr, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 608-6800
-
2
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (844) 727-5795Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harvey is the most brilliant caring ob/gyn ever. He thinks out of the box and considers the entire health of the patient . He has a very calming effect and exudes trust always. He is a blessing to have as my physician.
About Dr. Marc Harvey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
