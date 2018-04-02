Dr. Marc Hazan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hazan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Hazan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marc Hazan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
HH - Dept of Emergency Medicine270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-2000
West Carver Medical Associates200 W Carver St Ste 8, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 421-0020
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mellow, attentive, bright...express your concerns and know you will be heard. Has unique ability to quell anxiety related to health issues.
About Dr. Marc Hazan, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1952413809
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
