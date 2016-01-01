Overview

Dr. Marc Henning, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Dentistry, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pittsburgh / School of Dentistry|University Of Pittsburgh School Of Dentistry.



Dr. Henning works at CASCADE DENTAL CARE in Spokane, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.