Dr. Marc Herschelman, MD
Dr. Marc Herschelman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Wake Internal Medicine Cnsltnts3100 Blue Ridge Rd Ste 300, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 781-7500
Raleigh Endoscopy Center Inc2417 Atrium Dr Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 791-2060
Raleigh Endoscopy Center-north8300 Health Park Ste 210, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 256-7980
Wake Internal Medicine10880 Durant Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27614 Directions (919) 781-7500
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I have had the pleasure of having Dr. Hershelman for over 23 years. He is professional, knowledgeable, and trustworthy! I have had Upper gastro- intestinal scopes and lower gastro-intestinal scopes. No problems following these procedure. I had a difficult time reaching him once during the day. I called later called that evening because I had been diagnosed at the hospital for diverticulitis. Thank God he answered. He immediately ordered me some pain medicine because I was having a hard time. I could only take acetaminophen due to the bleed and I was hurting. I am so grateful I have a great GI doctor! I highly recommend him! Absolutely!!!
About Dr. Marc Herschelman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538193339
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
