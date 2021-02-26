Overview of Dr. Marc Hirschbein, MD

Dr. Marc Hirschbein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Hirschbein works at Krieger Eye Institute in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Ectropion of Eyelid and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.