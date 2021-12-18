Dr. Marc Hirsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Hirsh, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Hirsh, MD
Dr. Marc Hirsh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
Dr. Hirsh works at
Dr. Hirsh's Office Locations
The Hirsh Center for Arthritis and Sports Medicine14610 S Military Trl Ste G3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 819-3100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After COVID Severe hip pain . 4 months and referred to Dr. Hirsch by orthopaedic. They called and had an earlier opening and I am so thankful for Dr. Hirsch and staff for their expertise, kindness. Dr. Hirsch diagnosed my issues and after Rt. Hip injections via ultrasound , I’m in less pain (reduced by 80%) and next week will have other hip injections. I’m a retired nurse and I’m very impressed with the “old school” treatment of patients and time given. Highly recommend . 12/17/2021
About Dr. Marc Hirsh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- U Miami/Jackson Mem Hosp
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsh has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hirsh speaks French and Spanish.
87 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.