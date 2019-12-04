Overview of Dr. Marc Hoffman, MD

Dr. Marc Hoffman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Weirton, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Hoffman works at LEE EYE CENTER in Weirton, WV with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinitis, Macular Edema and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.