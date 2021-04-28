Overview of Dr. Marc Hoffmann, MD

Dr. Marc Hoffmann, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westwood, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Amberwell Hiawatha, Hedrick Medical Center, LMH Health and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Hoffmann works at University of Kansas Health System in Westwood, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Central Nervous System Lymphoma and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.