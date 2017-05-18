See All Ophthalmologists in Owings Mills, MD
Dr. Marc Honig, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (5)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Honig, MD

Dr. Marc Honig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Honig works at Crossroads Eye Physicians in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Dr. Honig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crossroads Eye Physicians
    23 Crossroads Dr Ste 310, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 581-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Chalazion
Keratoconus
Stye
Chalazion
Keratoconus

    May 18, 2017
    Front desk staff was efficient, kind and professional. Was taken back for tech evaluation in a timely fashion. However I waited an inordinate amount of time to actually see Dr. Honig with no explanation. I arrived at 3:10 for a 3:30 appointment. Was told ahead of time in the confirmation call that I might be there for an hr to 1 1/2 hr. was in the office for 2 hours and 35 minutes. Not acceptable. I work also!
    Barbara seibert in Baltimore, MD — May 18, 2017
