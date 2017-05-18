Overview of Dr. Marc Honig, MD

Dr. Marc Honig, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Owings Mills, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Honig works at Crossroads Eye Physicians in Owings Mills, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.