Dr. Marc House, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.6 (11)
Map Pin Small Aurora, CO
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marc House, DPM

Dr. Marc House, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with Westview Osteo Hosp

Dr. House works at Marc House, DPM in Aurora, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
Dr. House's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kinetic Foot and Ankle Clinic
    12510 E Iliff Ave Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 821-3493
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr. House for tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, and a neuroma. He is kind and thorough in his exam and explanation. He will doesn’t jump to surgery if there are more conservative treatments to try first. He listens and takes my opinion of how I want to approach the treatment into consideration. His approach to fix the underlying mechanics and not just the pain and inflammation is important to me. He understands that I want to get back to an active lifestyle, but also prevent future problems. I would definitely recommend him to a family member or friend.
    NG — Aug 27, 2019
    About Dr. Marc House, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English
    • 1629038849
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Westview Osteo Hosp
    • Foot Surgery
