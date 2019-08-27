Dr. Marc House, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. House is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc House, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Aurora, CO. They completed their residency with Westview Osteo Hosp
Kinetic Foot and Ankle Clinic12510 E Iliff Ave Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80014 Directions (720) 821-3493Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. House for tendonitis, plantar fasciitis, and a neuroma. He is kind and thorough in his exam and explanation. He will doesn’t jump to surgery if there are more conservative treatments to try first. He listens and takes my opinion of how I want to approach the treatment into consideration. His approach to fix the underlying mechanics and not just the pain and inflammation is important to me. He understands that I want to get back to an active lifestyle, but also prevent future problems. I would definitely recommend him to a family member or friend.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- Westview Osteo Hosp
- Foot Surgery
Dr. House has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. House accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. House has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. House. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. House.
