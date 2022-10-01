Overview of Dr. Marc Hungerford, MD

Dr. Marc Hungerford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins



Dr. Hungerford works at Orthopedics and Joint Replacement at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Lutherville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.