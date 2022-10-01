Dr. Marc Hungerford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hungerford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Hungerford, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Hungerford, MD
Dr. Marc Hungerford, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins
Dr. Hungerford works at
Dr. Hungerford's Office Locations
Mercy Hospital Baltimore301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 539-2227Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Lutherville Personal Physicians1734 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 539-2227
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
No issues with my surgery
About Dr. Marc Hungerford, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Vanderbilt Univ
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hungerford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hungerford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hungerford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hungerford has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hungerford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hungerford speaks German and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Hungerford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hungerford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hungerford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hungerford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.