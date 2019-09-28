Dr. Marc Inglese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inglese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Inglese, MD
Dr. Marc Inglese, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.
Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee PA1707 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-4134Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Interventional Pain Management of South Ga LLC603 Wheat Ave Ste 800, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Directions (229) 226-5030
- 3 1704 Riggins Rd Fl 32317, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-4134
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
While it is true that the doctor does not spend a lot of time with me, it does seem that he spends enough to be sure that I am getting the correct treatment. He will stay for as long as necessary when I have questions and his physician assistants are very good and did the treatment well. I have found that it is pretty standard practice for PAs to do much of the actual treatment but anytime they see something suspicious they always have him confirm the diagnosis before they treat. I am happy with the office and the people.
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1467698159
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Dr. Inglese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Inglese accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Inglese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Inglese has seen patients for Warts, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inglese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Inglese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inglese.
