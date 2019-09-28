See All Dermatologists in Tallahassee, FL
Dr. Marc Inglese, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marc Inglese, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Marc Inglese, MD is a Dermatologist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA.

Dr. Inglese works at DERMATOLOGY ASSOCIATES OF TALLAHASSEE, PA in Tallahassee, FL with other offices in Bainbridge, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Excision of Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Ira Freilich, MD
Dr. Ira Freilich, MD
3.0 (3)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Tallahassee PA
    1707 Riggins Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-4134
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Interventional Pain Management of South Ga LLC
    603 Wheat Ave Ste 800, Bainbridge, GA 39819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 226-5030
  3. 3
    1704 Riggins Rd Fl 32317, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-4134

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Inglese?

    Sep 28, 2019
    While it is true that the doctor does not spend a lot of time with me, it does seem that he spends enough to be sure that I am getting the correct treatment. He will stay for as long as necessary when I have questions and his physician assistants are very good and did the treatment well. I have found that it is pretty standard practice for PAs to do much of the actual treatment but anytime they see something suspicious they always have him confirm the diagnosis before they treat. I am happy with the office and the people.
    — Sep 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Inglese, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc Inglese, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Inglese to family and friends

    Dr. Inglese's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Inglese

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc Inglese, MD.

    About Dr. Marc Inglese, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467698159
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Inglese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Inglese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Inglese has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Inglese accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Inglese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Inglese has seen patients for Warts, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Inglese on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Inglese. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Inglese.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Inglese, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Inglese appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc Inglese, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.