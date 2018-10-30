Overview of Dr. Marc Janis, MD

Dr. Marc Janis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Janis works at MARK C JANIS M.D. in Mount Vernon, NY with other offices in Hastings on Hudson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.