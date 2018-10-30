Dr. Marc Janis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Janis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Janis, MD
Dr. Marc Janis, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mount Vernon, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital and Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Janis works at
Dr. Janis' Office Locations
-
1
Marc C Janis MD Pllc105 Stevens Ave Ste 109, Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Directions (914) 664-7311
- 2 4 FLORAL DR, Hastings on Hudson, NY 10706 Directions (914) 969-7969
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Janis?
Dr Janis is a gifted Urologist and i never feel rushed so it makes my trip from NJ worth every mile and toll.
About Dr. Marc Janis, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1669587879
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Janis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Janis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Janis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Janis works at
Dr. Janis has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Janis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Janis speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Janis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.