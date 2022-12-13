Overview of Dr. Marc Judson, MD

Dr. Marc Judson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Judson works at Capital Region NP Psychiatric Therapy PLLC in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.