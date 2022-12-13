Dr. Marc Judson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Judson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Judson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Judson, MD
Dr. Marc Judson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Dr. Judson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Judson's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine At Albany Medical Center16 New Scotland Ave Fl 2, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5196
-
2
Physicians Pavilion, 4th Floor47 New Scotland Ave Fl 4, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 262-5196
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Judson?
I met Dr. Judson several years ago and was newly diagnosed with sarcoidosis. I was diagnosed with a rare form that he said would never return, and eight years later, he was right. To this day, I am still in touch with this great man and trust me, he is a gift to AMC and all of us. I also work with law firms that have used Dr. Judson as an expert, and the Title of my review comes from their conversations with them. In reading some of these reviews, if you go into any Doctors office acting inappropriately, you deserve the response. Many are suffering. There is little time for ungratefulness. Respect the front line and this man who cares for many.
About Dr. Marc Judson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518064302
Education & Certifications
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- VANDERBILT UNIV SCH OF MED
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Judson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Judson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Judson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Judson works at
Dr. Judson has seen patients for Sarcoidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Judson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Judson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Judson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Judson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Judson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.