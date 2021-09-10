Overview

Dr. Marc Kates, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.



Dr. Kates works at Cardiac Solutions in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ, Avondale, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.