Overview

Dr. Marc Kennedy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha.



Dr. Kennedy works at Aurora Health Care Medical Group Provider in Kenosha, WI with other offices in Mount Pleasant, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.