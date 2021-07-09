See All Cardiologists in Davie, FL
Dr. Marc Kesselman, DO

Cardiology
5.0 (2)
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Marc Kesselman, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Davie, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH.

Dr. Kesselman works at Nova Southeastern University in Davie, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nsu-com
    3200 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 262-4100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    1235 FUNSTON ST, Hollywood, FL 33019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 262-4100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 09, 2021
    Dr. Kesselman saved my life through a massive and complicated flare during none other than the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 25 years of dealing with Rheumatoid Arthritis I have never experienced a more compassionate, thoughtful, intelligent, and thorough rheumatologist (and I've gone through MANY). Even if I move away, or he changes offices, I will travel to where he is to seek my care and continue treating my disease. If I could pay the man more for what he's done for me, I honestly would.
    SteveOH — Jul 09, 2021
    About Dr. Marc Kesselman, DO

    • Cardiology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285685115
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH
