Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD
Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and UW Medical Center - Northwest.
Dr. Kirschner works at
Dr. Kirschner's Office Locations
-
1
Neurology Clinic at Meridian Pavilion1536 N 115th St Ste 330, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I take my husband who has been diagnosed with Alzheimers to Dr. Kirschner. He always gives a thorough exam, asks alot of questions, takes alot of time to discuss and explain matters. He is polite and respectful and I feel that he really cares and is trying to do the best for my husband. I have referred friends to him and they have also told me they were very very impressed.
About Dr. Marc Kirschner, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1164458212
Education & Certifications
- Howard Hughs Med Inst/Yale U
- McGill U
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
