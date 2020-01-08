Dr. Marc Klein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Klein, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Klein, DPM
Dr. Marc Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
High Performance Podiatry7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 18, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 447-7571
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I have known and been patients of Dr. Klein's for many years. We both could not recommend him more highly. Recently I had an unfortunate accident which resulted in a spiral fracture of one of the bones in my foot. I am so impressed by the way Dr. Klein diagnosed and treated my injury. My fracture has healed very well but Dr. Klein is still advocating on my behalf with Medicare for a bone stimulator to ensure the very best outcome. That Dr. Klein would take that extra step for me is indicative of the outstanding doctor he is. He even tested my vitamin D level to make sure that it was in the normal range for optimum health. I've never had a practitioner take the trouble to do that. What a relief it is to know that Dr. Klein is there for my husband and me. His great sense of humor is such a plus as well. I'm never stressed in his office. He takes great care of his patients - from elite athletes to 70 year old women like myself. He has my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Marc Klein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Southeastern Medical Center
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
- Lafayette
