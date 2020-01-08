See All Podiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Marc Klein, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Klein, DPM

Dr. Marc Klein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Klein works at Marc B Klein DPM in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Klein's Office Locations

    High Performance Podiatry
    7050 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 18, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 447-7571

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Heel Spur
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gouty Arthropathy Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Neuromas
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 08, 2020
    My husband and I have known and been patients of Dr. Klein's for many years. We both could not recommend him more highly. Recently I had an unfortunate accident which resulted in a spiral fracture of one of the bones in my foot. I am so impressed by the way Dr. Klein diagnosed and treated my injury. My fracture has healed very well but Dr. Klein is still advocating on my behalf with Medicare for a bone stimulator to ensure the very best outcome. That Dr. Klein would take that extra step for me is indicative of the outstanding doctor he is. He even tested my vitamin D level to make sure that it was in the normal range for optimum health. I've never had a practitioner take the trouble to do that. What a relief it is to know that Dr. Klein is there for my husband and me. His great sense of humor is such a plus as well. I'm never stressed in his office. He takes great care of his patients - from elite athletes to 70 year old women like myself. He has my highest recommendation.
    Jan 08, 2020
    About Dr. Marc Klein, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043212566
    Education & Certifications

    • Southeastern Medical Center
    • Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
    • Lafayette
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Klein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

