Dr. Marc Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Klein, MD
Dr. Marc Klein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital, Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
-
1
Northside Plastic Surgery11681 Haynes Bridge Rd Ste 200, Alpharetta, GA 30009 Directions (770) 475-3146Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Johns Creek Hospital
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
About Dr. Marc Klein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1568433514
Education & Certifications
- Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- University Of Maryland
- Rutgers Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.