Dr. Marc Kleinberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Kleinberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
The Association for Women's Health Care30 N Michigan Ave Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (312) 726-3917Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Northbrook Office1535 Lake Cook Rd Ste 502, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 469-4702
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have had some pretty serious health issues that Dr. Kleinberg helped me through over the past two years. I am very happy to be in his care, and trust his recommendations. He frequently followed up with me to see how I was doing and to make sure I was getting the care I needed.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1346206844
- Univ Al
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Duke University
