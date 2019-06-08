Overview of Dr. Marc Kobelin, MD

Dr. Marc Kobelin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Kobelin works at Beth Israel Deaconess Healthcare in Lexington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Blood Disorders in Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.