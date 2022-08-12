See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Marc Kowalsky, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (63)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Kowalsky, MD

Dr. Marc Kowalsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Kowalsky works at Orthopaedic & Neurosurgery Specialists in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Stamford, CT and Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kowalsky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ONS Greenwich
    6 Greenwich Office Park Bldg 6, Greenwich, CT 06831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
  2. 2
    ONS Stamford
    5 High Ridge Park Ste 104, Stamford, CT 06905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145
  3. 3
    ONS Harrison
    500 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 103, Harrison, NY 10528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-1145

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Golden Rule
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 63 ratings
    Patient Ratings (63)
    5 Star
    (59)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 12, 2022
    I had major elbow reconstruction surgery and it was hugely successful. Dr. Kowalski was extremely attentive and available before and after the surgery and has a great staff supporting him. I couldn’t be happier.
    Neil Metviner — Aug 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Marc Kowalsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699941823
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital (Sports Medicine)|Washington University School Of Medicine (Shoulder &amp; Elbow Surgery)
    • Columbia University Medical Center / New York Orthopaedic Hospital
    • Columbia University Medical Center / New York Orthopaedic Hospital
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Kowalsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalsky has seen patients for Joint Pain, Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    63 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

