Dr. Marc Kowalsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Marc Kowalsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.
1
ONS Greenwich6 Greenwich Office Park Bldg 6, Greenwich, CT 06831 Directions (203) 869-1145
2
ONS Stamford5 High Ridge Park Ste 104, Stamford, CT 06905 Directions (203) 869-1145
3
ONS Harrison500 Mamaroneck Ave Ste 103, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (203) 869-1145
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I had major elbow reconstruction surgery and it was hugely successful. Dr. Kowalski was extremely attentive and available before and after the surgery and has a great staff supporting him. I couldn’t be happier.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- Lenox Hill Hospital (Sports Medicine)|Washington University School Of Medicine (Shoulder & Elbow Surgery)
- Columbia University Medical Center / New York Orthopaedic Hospital
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.