Dr. Marc Kramer Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Kramer Jr, MD
Dr. Marc Kramer Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Diego, CA.
Dr. Kramer Jr's Office Locations
Pediatric Specialty Partners Inc.8929 University Center Ln Ste 208, San Diego, CA 92122 Directions (858) 457-1971Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kramer Jr?
About Dr. Marc Kramer Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1144320599
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kramer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer Jr accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kramer Jr has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kramer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kramer Jr.
