Overview

Dr. Marc Kress, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Jenkintown, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Kress works at Marc M. Kress, MD in Jenkintown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Wellness Examination and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marc M. Kress, MD
    610 Old York Road 70, Jenkintown, PA 19046

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Insurance Accepted

    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr. Kress listens and takes the time required to provide appropriate care. In the past the office wait time could be long. That does not seem to be a problem now. I always get the help I need when I call this office.
    About Dr. Marc Kress, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1104896877
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kress has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kress has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kress works at Marc M. Kress, MD in Jenkintown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kress’s profile.

    Dr. Kress has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Wellness Examination and Immunization Administration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kress on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    54 patients have reviewed Dr. Kress. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kress.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kress, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kress appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

