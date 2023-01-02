Overview

Dr. Marc Krock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Med. and is affiliated with Medical City Mckinney and Medical City Plano.



Dr. Krock works at The Heart Smart Group McKinney in McKinney, TX with other offices in Plano, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.