Overview of Dr. Marc Lamb, MD

Dr. Marc Lamb, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Lamb works at Princeton Orthopaedic Associates in Princeton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.