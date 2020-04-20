Dr. Marc Laufe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laufe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Laufe, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Laufe, MD
Dr. Marc Laufe, MD is a Pulmonologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Laufe's Office Locations
1
Millennium Physician Group, Naples, FL400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-8385Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Laufe and staff are very professional and helpful. I lost the use of my 13 year old CPAP machine which at 83 years old, I need desperately for a good night's sleep. I was referred to Dr Laufe's office 5 days later and, in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, found the test labs to be closed. Dr Laufe contacted local people he dealt with for CPAP supplies, his assistant tracked down my old sleep study test results from 2007 in Connecticut and by the next day, I had a new "latest and greatest" machine. I slept 11 uninterupted hours the first night and similarly since then. My heartfelt thanks to Dr Laufe and staff for going above and beyond in providing what I needed ASAP.
About Dr. Marc Laufe, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891780490
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Laufe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laufe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laufe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laufe has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laufe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Laufe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laufe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laufe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laufe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.