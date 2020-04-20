See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Marc Laufe, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.5 (19)
Map Pin Small Naples, FL
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Laufe, MD

Dr. Marc Laufe, MD is a Pulmonologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.

Dr. Laufe works at Millennium Physician Group, Naples, FL in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Laufe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Physician Group, Naples, FL
    400 8th St N, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-8385
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Sleep Apnea
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 20, 2020
    Dr Laufe and staff are very professional and helpful. I lost the use of my 13 year old CPAP machine which at 83 years old, I need desperately for a good night's sleep. I was referred to Dr Laufe's office 5 days later and, in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic, found the test labs to be closed. Dr Laufe contacted local people he dealt with for CPAP supplies, his assistant tracked down my old sleep study test results from 2007 in Connecticut and by the next day, I had a new "latest and greatest" machine. I slept 11 uninterupted hours the first night and similarly since then. My heartfelt thanks to Dr Laufe and staff for going above and beyond in providing what I needed ASAP.
    DONALD R LIPPE — Apr 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Marc Laufe, MD
    About Dr. Marc Laufe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891780490
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
