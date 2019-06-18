Overview

Dr. Marc Laufgraben, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Newark, DE. They completed their fellowship with Brigham and Womens Hospital



Dr. Laufgraben works at Christiana Care Endocrinology in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Thyroid Goiter and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.