Overview of Dr. Marc Lavin, MD

Dr. Marc Lavin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Lavin works at MDVIP - West Hills, California in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.