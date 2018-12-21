Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lederman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM
Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Lederman's Office Locations
West Hartford Podiatry Associates2531 Albany Ave, West Hartford, CT 06117 Directions (860) 236-2564Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lederman and his staff have been wonderful. I had planter fasciitis for many years. Dr. Lederman performed surgery, sent me to Physical and Therapy and was right on top of things when I wound up with a stress fracture. I would highly reccommend him! Thank you Dr. Lederman!
About Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Foot Surgery - University of Maryland and Medical System, Baltimore
- Surgery - Liberty Medical Center, Baltimore
- Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Drew University in Madison New Jersey
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lederman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lederman accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lederman has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lederman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lederman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lederman.
