Overview of Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM

Dr. Marc Lederman, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in West Hartford, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Lederman works at West Hartford Podiatry Associates in West Hartford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.