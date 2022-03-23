Dr. Marc Leduc, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leduc is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Leduc, MD
Overview
Dr. Marc Leduc, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Leduc works at
Locations
Surgical Weight Control Center2850 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 313-8446Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leduc was my surgeon and he was amazing. I now have a second chance in life with my health. I am healing wonderfully, he is assertive and caring. He really does care about your health. In Vegas, good Drs. are truly hard to find. Thank you Dr. Leduc for everything
About Dr. Marc Leduc, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baystate Medical Center
- Christiana Care Health System
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Massachusetts
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leduc accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leduc has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leduc works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Leduc. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leduc.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leduc, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leduc appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.