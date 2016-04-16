See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Torrington, CT
Dr. Marc Legris, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Legris, MD

Dr. Marc Legris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.

Dr. Legris works at American Current Care PA PC in Torrington, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Legris' Office Locations

    American Current Care PA PC
    333 Kennedy Dr Ste 202, Torrington, CT 06790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 482-4552

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Thyroid Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 16, 2016
    Torrington, CT — Apr 16, 2016
    About Dr. Marc Legris, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114935723
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
