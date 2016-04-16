Dr. Legris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marc Legris, MD
Dr. Marc Legris, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY.
American Current Care PA PC333 Kennedy Dr Ste 202, Torrington, CT 06790 Directions (860) 482-4552
The first doctor in all my journey to actually lay hands on me. Very nice and friendly, and will answer questions and explain anything you want. A kind doctor and friendly.
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1114935723
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Legris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legris.
