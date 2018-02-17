Dr. Marc Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Levin, MD
Dr. Marc Levin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation795 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 853-2974
Sutter Bay Medical Foundation301 Industrial Rd, San Carlos, CA 94070 Directions (650) 321-4121
Philadelphia Office51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8100
I just got back from my post-op, so it's three days after my surgery with Dr. Levin. And I'm absolutely amazed with this man. I hadn't any type of surgery prior and since I suffer from anxiety and panic disorder, it could have been a complete disaster. Dr. Levin took into account my mental health and discussed the process with me in a way that left little anxiety. He has been incredibly helpful throughout the entire process. We are being cautiously optimistic that my lazy eye is no more!
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Diplopia, Hypertropia and Hypotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
