Dr. Marc Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Levy, MD
Dr. Marc Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Levy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
-
1
Sarasota Retina Institute3400 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 921-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
Very thorough and appears to have knowledge and experience in a wide range of serious eye problems. Clearly a top Doc in his field.
About Dr. Marc Levy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1922051663
Education & Certifications
- Wash Sch Med
- Ochsner Medical Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Diplopia and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.