Dr. Marc Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Liang, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Liang, MD
Dr. Marc Liang, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Upmc Shadyside and West Penn Hospital.
Dr. Liang works at
Dr. Liang's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Marc D. Liang - Aesthetic Plastic Surgery of Pittsburgh, LLC5750 Centre Ave Ste 360, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 361-3950
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Shadyside
- West Penn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Liang?
Great doctor
About Dr. Marc Liang, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1063572220
Education & Certifications
- Hosps University Health Center
- MD Anderson Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liang works at
Dr. Liang speaks Chinese.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.