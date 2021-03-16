Dr. Marc Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Lieberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc Lieberman, MD
Dr. Marc Lieberman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
Marc E Lieberman1600 36th St Ste A, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 569-7800
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent, curious doctor. Great patient rapport and great nurses as well as office staff. Have a rare, difficult to diagnose issue, but he finally figured out the diagnosis and we formulated a non-surgical treatment plan. So far, so good - its feeling better. Highly recommend Dr. Lieberman for ordinary and not-so-ordinary otolaryngological conditions.
About Dr. Marc Lieberman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1891720488
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lieberman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieberman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieberman has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieberman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieberman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieberman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieberman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieberman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.