Dr. Marc Lindner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Lindner, DO
Overview
Dr. Marc Lindner, DO is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ.
Dr. Lindner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lindner?
About Dr. Marc Lindner, DO
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1891138236
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindner accepts Aetna, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lindner using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lindner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindner works at
Dr. Lindner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lindner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lindner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.