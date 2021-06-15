Overview of Dr. Marc Lipton, DPM

Dr. Marc Lipton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.



Dr. Lipton works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg in Eldersburg, MD with other offices in Fulton, MD, Catonsville, MD and Columbia, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.