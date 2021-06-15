Dr. Marc Lipton, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Lipton, DPM
Dr. Marc Lipton, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Eldersburg, MD. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital, Howard County General Hospital and University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Eldersburg5961 Exchange Dr Ste 100, Eldersburg, MD 21784 Directions (410) 644-1880
Fulton Office11810 W Market Pl, Fulton, MD 20759 Directions (410) 644-1880
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland - Catonsville910 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD 21228 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Columbia Office10710 Charter Dr Ste 300, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 644-1880Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
- Howard County General Hospital
- University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopaedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Lipton amputated the second toe which had an ulcer which had cause severe pain. It healed without complication in two weeks. I am most grateful to him that I am pain free. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Marc Lipton, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1255308581
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lipton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipton has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipton.
