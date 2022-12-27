See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Marc Longo, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (162)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Longo, MD

Dr. Marc Longo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D..

Dr. Longo works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Surgery and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Longo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas
    7500 San Felipe St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 379-4766
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trichiasis
Eyelid Surgery
Entropion
Trichiasis
Eyelid Surgery
Entropion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Bags Under Eyes Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Coronary Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Tumor Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Orbital Floor Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 162 ratings
    Patient Ratings (162)
    5 Star
    (157)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 27, 2022
    Excellent in every respect,
    Phillip G. — Dec 27, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Marc Longo, MD
    About Dr. Marc Longo, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1679559009
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology - Hermann Eye Center, University of Texas Medical
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    • University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D.
    • University of Texas at Austin - BS in Business Administration (Finance)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Longo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Longo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Longo works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Longo’s profile.

    Dr. Longo has seen patients for Trichiasis, Eyelid Surgery and Entropion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    162 patients have reviewed Dr. Longo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

