Overview of Dr. Marc Longo, MD

Dr. Marc Longo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D..



Dr. Longo works at Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis, Eyelid Surgery and Entropion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.