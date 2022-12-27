Dr. Marc Longo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Longo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Longo, MD
Dr. Marc Longo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D..
Dr. Longo works at
Dr. Longo's Office Locations
Ophthalmic Plastic Surgeons of Texas7500 San Felipe St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77063 Directions (713) 379-4766Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent in every respect,
About Dr. Marc Longo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology - Hermann Eye Center, University of Texas Medical
- Baylor University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Medical School at Houston - M.D.
- University of Texas at Austin - BS in Business Administration (Finance)
