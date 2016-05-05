See All Plastic Surgeons in Valencia, CA
Dr. Marc Lussier, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (26)
Map Pin Small Valencia, CA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Lussier, MD

Dr. Marc Lussier, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus.

Dr. Lussier works at Lussier Aesthetics in Valencia, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lussier's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Town Center Surgery Inc Dba Marc Lussier MD
    24510 Town Center Dr Ste 180, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 260-3021

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 26 ratings
Patient Ratings (26)
5 Star
(24)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
May 05, 2016
I have suffered with gynecomastia for 17 years and recently had surgery to remove it. Dr Lussier was awesome from the initial consultation all the way till now, 4 months post op. He's not stuffy and uptight like other surgeons I've met. He's upfront and honest, and excellent at what he does. I had a ton of questions and concerns and he took the time to answer all of them. His staff is amazing, his surgery center is on site and is top notch and his results speak for themselves. If your looking fo
Chris in Valencia, CA — May 05, 2016
Photo: Dr. Marc Lussier, MD
About Dr. Marc Lussier, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 36 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
NPI Number
  • 1184771594
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Lussier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lussier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lussier has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lussier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lussier works at Lussier Aesthetics in Valencia, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lussier’s profile.

26 patients have reviewed Dr. Lussier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lussier.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lussier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lussier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

