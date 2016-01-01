Overview of Dr. Marc Manix, MD

Dr. Marc Manix, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Centro, CA.



Dr. Manix works at Cedric M. Bautista M.d. A Medical Corporation in El Centro, CA with other offices in Brawley, CA and Calexico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.