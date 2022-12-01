See All Internal Medicine Doctors in South Weymouth, MA
Dr. Marc Mansour, MD

Internal Medicine
2.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Marc Mansour, MD

Dr. Marc Mansour, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and South Shore Hospital.

Dr. Mansour works at Brigham and Women's Harbor Medical Associates-south Weymouth Internal Medicine in South Weymouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mansour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Harbor Medical Associates-south Weymouth Internal Medicine
    541 Main St Ste 400, South Weymouth, MA 02190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 952-1433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mansour?

    Dec 01, 2022
    Dr. Mansour and his entire staff are incredible. They are on time, extremely clean, very organized and efficient. Dr Mansour has amazing bedside manner. He listens, he treats you like you are his only patient and cares. All specialist are in the building as well. I am so happy with the entire practice. Very positive experience!
    Nicolette — Dec 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc Mansour, MD
    About Dr. Marc Mansour, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417934522
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc Mansour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mansour has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansour works at Brigham and Women's Harbor Medical Associates-south Weymouth Internal Medicine in South Weymouth, MA. View the full address on Dr. Mansour’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansour. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.