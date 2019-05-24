Overview of Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD

Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Maskowitz works at Paincare Medical Practice in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

