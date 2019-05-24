See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD

Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine.

Dr. Maskowitz works at Paincare Medical Practice in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Maskowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Paincare Medical Practice
    1321 Howe Ave Ste 225, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 564-2225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750451258
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marc Maskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Maskowitz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Maskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Maskowitz works at Paincare Medical Practice in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Maskowitz’s profile.

Dr. Maskowitz has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maskowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Maskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maskowitz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maskowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maskowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

