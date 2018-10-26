See All Pediatricians in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. Marc McCain, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Marc McCain, MD

Pediatrics
4.3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marc McCain, MD

Dr. Marc McCain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. McCain works at University Medical Clinics Inc in Vero Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. McCain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Medical Clinics Inc
    3745 11th Cir Ste 108, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 299-3763

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McCain?

    Oct 26, 2018
    Dr. Marc is the BEST pediatrician. He is experienced, knowledgable and confident in his diagnosing. He is calm, reassuring and honest with us as parents but kind, interactive and FUNNY to our kids. Every time we go to the doctor I am reminded that we have the BEST pediatrician in town.
    Nicki Pasqualone in Sebastian, FL — Oct 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marc McCain, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marc McCain, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McCain to family and friends

    Dr. McCain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McCain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marc McCain, MD.

    About Dr. Marc McCain, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194740100
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marc McCain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCain works at University Medical Clinics Inc in Vero Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. McCain’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marc McCain, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.