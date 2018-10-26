Dr. Marc McCain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc McCain, MD
Overview of Dr. Marc McCain, MD
Dr. Marc McCain, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McCain works at
Dr. McCain's Office Locations
-
1
University Medical Clinics Inc3745 11th Cir Ste 108, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 299-3763
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCain?
Dr. Marc is the BEST pediatrician. He is experienced, knowledgable and confident in his diagnosing. He is calm, reassuring and honest with us as parents but kind, interactive and FUNNY to our kids. Every time we go to the doctor I am reminded that we have the BEST pediatrician in town.
About Dr. Marc McCain, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1194740100
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCain works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McCain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.