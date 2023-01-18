Overview of Dr. Marc Michaud, MD

Dr. Marc Michaud, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashua, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center and Elliot Hospital.



Dr. Michaud works at New Hampshire Orthopaedic Center in Nashua, NH with other offices in Manchester, NH, Bedford, NH and Derry, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Achilles Tenotomy and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.