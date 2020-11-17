Dr. Marc Milsten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milsten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Milsten, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Marc Milsten, MD
Dr. Marc Milsten, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Joplin and Oklahoma Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Milsten works at
Dr. Milsten's Office Locations
-
1
Urologic Specialists of Oklahoma Inc10901 E 48TH ST, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 749-8765
- 2 100 Mercy Way Ste 530, Joplin, MO 64804 Directions (417) 556-3828
- 3 6801 Rogers Ave Ste 202, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (918) 749-8765
-
4
Muskogee Physician Group LLC4318 W Okmulgee St, Muskogee, OK 74401 Directions (918) 910-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Joplin
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milsten?
Dr. Milsten removed my prostate and the surgery went very well. I was told he was a great Dr. and I would say he is the best at what he does. My results have been great. He is very informative,knowledgeable and professional. Answers any and all questions and informed me of all the details before and after surgery. I would recommend him 100% ,he is the best!
About Dr. Marc Milsten, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952323362
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milsten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milsten accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milsten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milsten works at
Dr. Milsten has seen patients for Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , Bladder Infection and Prostate Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milsten on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Milsten. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milsten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milsten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milsten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.