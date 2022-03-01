See All Urologists in Poulsbo, WA
Dr. Marc Mitchell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Mitchell works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA, Bainbridge Island, WA and Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Poulsbo Doctors Clinic
    19245 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Port Orchard Doctors Clinic
    450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    The Doctors Clinic, Bainbridge Island
    945 Hildebrand Ln NE Ste 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Peninsula Prostate Institute
    19917 7th Ave NE Ste 100, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    Doctors Clinic of Silverdale
    9398 Ridgetop Blvd NW Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Phil Herzog — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    • Urology
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1265620363
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

