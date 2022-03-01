Overview of Dr. Marc Mitchell, DO

Dr. Marc Mitchell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Mitchell works at The Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA, Bainbridge Island, WA and Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.