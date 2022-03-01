Dr. Marc Mitchell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marc Mitchell, DO is an Urology Specialist in Poulsbo, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.
Poulsbo Doctors Clinic19245 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Port Orchard Doctors Clinic450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
The Doctors Clinic, Bainbridge Island945 Hildebrand Ln NE Ste 100, Bainbridge Island, WA 98110 Directions
Peninsula Prostate Institute19917 7th Ave NE Ste 100, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions
Doctors Clinic of Silverdale9398 Ridgetop Blvd NW Fl 2, Silverdale, WA 98383 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mitchell?
Dr. Mitchell recently performed a radical prostatectomy on me. Anyone lucky enough to be worked into his busy schedule will find he's arguably the most professional and proficient urological surgeon in the region, including those at the top hospitals in Seattle. Years ago he was recruited by TDC from Indiana to head up the robotics department and his mastery of the Da Vinci surgical system at this point is probably unrivaled. And yes he has a sense of humor which makes him cool too.
About Dr. Marc Mitchell, DO
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1265620363
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
